Virtual town hall to discuss redistricting process

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State Representative Kara Hope and those with the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission are hosting a virtual town hall tonight to discuss the state’s redistricting process and are inviting the public to join.

During the meeting, organizers say the discussion will be primarily focused on communities of interest that could play a part in the new redistricting process.

This commission was adopted by the voters through proposal 18-2 back in 2018 to ensure fair and independent district maps for Michigan`s Congressional delegation, House and Senate.

The virtual town hall is expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom.