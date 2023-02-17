GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WLNS) – Since Monday’s tragic shooting at Michigan State University, vigils and visitations have brought communities across Michigan together to remember the victims.

On Friday afternoon, a service was held in Grosse Pointe Park at Verheyden Funeral Home for Brian Fraser.

Flags, one of them a Spartan flag, were flown at half-staff in remembrance of Fraser and the other victims.

Family, friends, loved ones and people who came to show their support all gathered in solidarity for Fraser.

Fraser was a 20-year-old sophomore at MSU who studied business and served as president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

The mother of one Fraser’s close friends said his smile is “one she’ll never forget.”

Nearby at Clawson High School, another visitation was being held for 20-year-old Alexandria Verner, who also died in the shooting.

On Saturday in Grosse Pointe Woods, there will be a vigil to honor the life of 19-year-old Arielle Anderson. It will be held at the First English Evangelical Lutheran Church.