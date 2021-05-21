Visitor restrictions relaxed at Henry Ford Health System Hospitals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Henry Ford Health System Hospitals are easing some of their visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases in Michigan continue to decline.
Visiting hours and rules vary by location. Visitors can click here to see the policies of their respective hospitals.
The following policies will remain in place across all Henry Ford hospitals:
- Masks are required at all Henry Ford facilities for team members, patients and visitors ages 5 and older including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination. Any visitor who refuses to wear a mask is not permitted to enter the facility. Masks also protect patients with comorbidities who may not yet be vaccinated
- All team members, patients and visitors are screened for COVID-19 before entry to Henry Ford facilities, which includes a temperature check. Anyone who fails the screen will not be allowed to visit
- All visitors should remain with the patient except for quick trips to the bathroom or to purchase food
- All visitors should refrain from eating or drinking in the patient’s room or sharing their restroom
- Henry Ford strongly discourages visitors who are at high risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19, including older adults and persons with underlying medical conditions