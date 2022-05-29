LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Memorial Day weekend celebrations continue throughout mid-Michigan, this time on volleyball courts in Lansing.

Spare Time Entertainment opened their courts for a two-day tournament that raised money for veterans. Guests were invited to sign up their own team of six or four players for a fee collected to benefit Disabled American Veterans and Guardian Angels Service Dogs.

Organizers said the last two years of the event had low participation due to the pandemic and they were glad to see a fuller player pool this weekend.

“That’s the meaning of the holiday is to try and remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. And if we can come out, raise a little bit of money for organizations that help veterans and have a good time at the same time, its a win-win situation,” said organizer Eric Wotring.

Organizers aimed to collect more than $1,500 dollars, adding to the $10,000 dollars donated over the seven years of the event.

“These charities are very important to me. My husband is a disabled marine, so I love to support our fallen and non-fallen heroes that have given so much to us,” said Olivia Ronan, one of the volleyball players.

The event collected $1,620 for both organizations.