VOLUNTARY RECALL: Birthday Cake Bites from Siren Snacks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Siren has issued a voluntary recall of its Birthday Cake Bites due to undeclared cashews and almond butter. The company says these products run the risk of serious life-threatening allergic reactions for some people.

The Birthday Cake 1.7 oz Bites were distributed at select Target stores nationwide.

A consumer notified the company of an allergic reaction they had from the product. After the company investigated, they found the product contained cashew and almond butter. These two ingredients are not supposed to be in the product.

The company says no other Siren products have been impacted.

The company urges consumers who have purchased the snack to return it, request an exchange, or full refund if there is an allergy concern.

For more information, please contact at hello@sirensnacks.com or 650-667-0874 between Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm PT.