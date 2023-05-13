LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As part of the Lansing Board of Water & Light’s annual Adopt a River event, volunteers gathered on Saturday to help clean up the Grand and Red Cedar Rivers.

Volunteers gathered on Saturday morning at Impression 5 Science Center at 200 Museum Drive in Lansing to participate in the annual Adopt a River event.

The group ventured along the Lansing River Trail cleaning up trash and debris from the Grand River and the Red Cedar River.

There was also a kid-friendly environmental fair that showcased local organizations like the Fenner Nature Conservancy, Potter Park Zoo and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The Adopt a River event has been held annually since its inception in 1994. Volunteers at the event have cleaned tons of litter over the years, and the program has been recognized with several statewide awards.

As an added bonus to the river cleanup effort, several native, potted trees were given away for BWL’s Plant a Tree in the Right Place program.