Volunteers prepare to help Afghan refugees

Photo from the inside of Reach 871, a U.S. Air Force C-17 flown from Kabul to Qatar on Aug. 15. (Courtesy US Defense Department via Defense One)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Geoff Bassett the missions and outreach pastor at mount hope church says the situation in Afghanistan is hard to watch.

“For someone to have true refugee status they have literally gone through hell to come to America.”

This striking image [seen above] of more than 600 Afghans packed into a military plane highlights just how fearful people are of Taliban rule.

Bassett says volunteers in Lansing are ready to help when Washington gives them the green light.

“We don’t know for sure that they’ll come but if you’re looking at the news we want to be as best prepared… Any that come to Michigan we want to have the red carpet rolled out for them. For them to really be loved. For them to experience pure Michigan.”

He says he’s proud to be part of a community with a track record of helping others.

“Lansing is a hub for refugees which we are really proud of. We love the diversity that it brings us. If you look back in history it’s been really really good for Lansing. We have a lot of Congolese people that are here in Lansing because they came on refugee status now they’re business owners now they’re MSU graduates and all of that.”

Bassett says people, businesses, and organizations are already offering to help too. “I love the tight-knit community here in Lansing and it makes this stuff possible.”