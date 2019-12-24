Volunteers stuff stockings for the community

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Christmas is almost here, which means people all over the country are giving back to make sure the holiday is merry and bright for others.

That includes firefighters and volunteers in Eaton County’s Benton Township. They got together earlier this evening to stuff stockings for people in the community.

It took less than an hour to put together 750 stockings and tomorrow, Santa will head out to the community to give them to families in need.

“What we do is we take donations and from the surrounding community and anybody needing stockings in the town, we go out and deliver them to whoever would like to receive a stocking,” said Travis Forell, a firefighter with the Benton Township Fire Department.

“It just makes everybody feel good. Everybody has a smile on their face the night that we deliver, all of the people that we give stockings to, they’re excited to see us and it just makes us feel like a community and we’re all a big family,” said Connie Arndt, an EMT firefighter with the Benton Township Fire Department.

“They need stuff to do and they need food, cause some parents can’t afford to get food,” said volunteer Katy Ahearn.

There’s also toys, candy, and other goodies.

“When they don’t have a good Christmas and they don’t have their family, they need stuff to keep them occupied when their family is gone,” said volunteer Jayden Smalley.

“It’s just a lot of fun. I’ve been doing this for 16 years and I don’t get tired of it,” said retired firefighter Ron Kline.

The group will deliver the stockings tomorrow, leaving the Benton Township Fire Department at 5 p.m.