Volunteers will plant 78 trees along Park Lake Road

BATH, Mich. (WLNS) — The volunteer group “Friends of Park Lake,” will plant 78 white spruce trees along Park Lake Road.

The group works at preserving the environment around Park Lake in Bath Township. The project has been in the works for three years with the Department of Transportation.

“Friends of Park Lake” already planted 70 trees in the area back in 2019.

26 volunteers from Friends of Park Lake, the Bath Community Schools National Honor Society, Bath Cub Scouts Pack 267 will start at 1:00 p.m. planting the white spruce trees.