Volunteers work to clean up Red Cedar River

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens of people came together in East Lansing this morning for a job that takes not only teamwork, but commitment.

It’s an effort that can’t be done alone: cleaning up the Red Cedar River. Volunteers at Michigan State University say it’s the least they can do to help protect the environment.

“Walking across the bridge, seeing how beautiful this river is, the last thing I feel like someone wants to see is a bike or a shopping cart in the river,” said Autumn Christenson, the Huron Pines AmeriCorps Member with the Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

Whether it’s picking up trash in or outside of the Red Cedar, Christenson says it’s a job that needs to be done.

“I just think events like this are really important to kind of keep it clean, just for the view and the public eye, and knowing that this is such an important ecosystem and doing our part that way,” said Christenson.

“You’re never more than like 6 miles away from a watershed and I think we really need to bring awareness to these lovely natural environments that we have,” said Emma Neham, the on-the-water coordinator for the Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

“For our next generations, we think that they should be able to enjoy everything that we’re currently enjoying,” said Neham.

They both want people to know that anyone can get involved.

“We’ve got kids here, we’ve got adults here, we’ve got college students here, so a very big diversity, so knowing that anybody can do their part is pretty special,” said Christenson.

For more information on future clean-up projects, click here.