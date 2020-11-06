Vote count continues as race tightens

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — The vote margins are tightening in favor of Joe Biden after the former vice president narrowly surpassed the President in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

“It is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House said.

Top Democrats are already celebrating, though prematurely with the race still too close to call.

This morning, Georgia’s Secretary of State announced there will be a recount.

“The focus for our office and for the county election officials, for now, remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately,” Brad Raffensperger / (R) Georgia Secretary of State said.

In Delaware, we’re seeing the Biden Team prep the stage for a primetime speech tonight by the former vice president and his running mate Kamala Harris.

That’ll happen if the race is called for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Meanwhile, Pres. Trump continues to make unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and he has vowed to fight the election results all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court, if he loses.

“There’s tremendous litigation going on, and this is a case where they’re trying to steal an election,” Pres. Trump said last night.