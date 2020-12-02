Vote expected on Prohibited Restrictive Covenants Act

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A vote is expected today on legislation that’ll prohibit deed restrictions on the basis of race, gender, religion and other protected classes.

The Michigan House Committee on local government and municipal finance is set to convene at 10:30 a.m., with a likely vote on House Bill 4676, introduced by State Representative Sarah Anthony of Lansing to create the Prohibited Restrictive Covenants Act.

Supporters of the legislation say, this is an essential step in repairing historical racial inequities and a proclamation that racism has no home in Michigan.