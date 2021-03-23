Vote on nurse anesthetists practices bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Later this morning, a vote on a bill is scheduled to take place concerning patient safety through the expansion of the work done by nurses specializing in anesthesia.

If accepted, House Bill 4359 will allow these certified registered nurses to administer anesthesia without physician supervision.

Physicians typically have at least 12 years of education and medical training while CRNAs have less than half of that.

The president of the Michigan State Medical Society plans to speak against the proposal.

A recent poll found that 90% of patients preferred a physician for their anesthesia care.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.