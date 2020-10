LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Due to the financial burden of the Coronavirus Michigan State's athletic department announced last Thursday that it would no longer have Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving as varsity sports following the 2020-21 school year. Since that day, the alumni and current athletes began to organize.

Those behind the financial fight to keep swimming and diving at Michigan State have created a group known as Battle for Spartan Swimming and Diving. One of the biggest issues is the cost of the Olympic-sized 50-meter IM West outdoor pool which is currently in disrepair and would cost between $16 and $18 million dollars to renovate.