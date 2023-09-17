LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you want to vote but aren’t registered, there’s a place to do that this week at LCC.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope and Lansing Community College have announced plans to host a voter registration drive at LCC’s downtown campus this Monday through Thursday, Sept. 18-21.

“Over 2,000 18-to 21-year-olds are estimated not to be registered to vote in the city of Lansing,” Swope said. “I am proud to work with Lansing Community College to connect with some of these citizens who may be attending LCC.”

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., you can register to vote with the Lansing City Clerk Office outside LCC’s Arts & Sciences Building, 419 N. Washington Square in Lansing.

Additionally, you can do so at the LCC Library in the Technology & Learning Center Building, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday this week. The TLC Building is at 400 N. Capitol Avenue in Lansing.

In addition to registering on site, you can find out about the new “permanent ballot” list, which serves to automatically mail you a ballot as long as you’re registered to vote in Michigan.

If you can’t make it out this week, you can register to vote online at Michigan.gov/vote.