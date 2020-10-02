Voter registration drive-through in Lansing Saturday, October 3

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you have not registered to vote yet, a Lansing Church wants to make sure you are registered and able to participate in the November 2020 election.

The Voter Registration Drive is being held at Grace Lutheran Church tomorrow, Saturday, October 3.

It will be held in the church parking lot and people will not have to get out of their cars.

Volunteers will wear masks, and all supplies will be sanitized throughout the day.

Participants will need a driver’s license or other state ID.

The hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The church is located at:

528 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Lansing, MI 48915

(at the corner of MLK and Lapeer Streets)