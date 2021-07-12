Voters Not Politicians continues push to get rid of gerrymandering

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Supreme Court denied a request from the nonprofit, ‘Voters Not Politicians’ to extend their petition to create “Proposal 2,” a congressional amendment that ends the practice of gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering is the practice of drawing congressional lines in a way that benefits a certain party or candidate.

Voters Not Politicians held its first round of public hearings because they believe people should be able to have full control to draw district boundaries.

“Voters Not Politicians and other nonprofits across the state are involved in deep engagement what the process looks like,” said Nancy Wang, The Executive Director of ‘Voters Not Politicians,’ “we did mapping workshops over months, our partners being able to testify lead the way.”

Wang focuses on redistricting and voting rights across the United States and focuses on giving the public an opportunity to provide public comment through an online portal.

Michael Li serves as senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program. Li’s work focuses on redistricting, voting rights, and elections across The United States. Li watched Michigan’s legal process from the recent court ruling and followed ‘Voters Not Politicians’ stance in Michigan ever since 2018.

“Michigan was one of our record 6 states that made some kind of redistricting reform since 2011,” Li said. “Gerrymandering was one of the most aggressive in the country from states like Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, and elsewhere.”

Proposal 2 was originally approved in 2018, and it passed in 75 percent of Michigan’s counties.

“Red, blue, large, small, purple, you name it every kind of county it passed,” Li stated, “that really I think is a reflection of how much this issue resonates with people.”

“We need people to understand the time for a public hearing is not over,” Wang said.