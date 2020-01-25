Voters take part in anti-impeachment protest, voice support for President Trump

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the President’s impeachment trial continues, voters here in mid-Michigan are making their voices heard.

A protest was held this afternoon near the State Capitol, calling on one of our Michigan Senators to support President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial.

The anti-impeachment protest was held by the Republican National Committee.

They say they’re standing behind President Trump during this heated political climate and they want democratic Senator Gary Peters to do so as well.

Last month, other Democratic Michigan lawmakers like Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Rep. Haley Stevens both voted “yes” to impeach President Trump.

Senator Debbie Stabenow has also spoken out against the President, but Senator Peters has yet to take a firm side.

That’s why the protesters today say they want him to support them and more importantly, the President.

“Impeachment, he should vote no, it’s a sham. He should recognize that. That’s what he should do, who knows what he’s going to do. I mean we saw what he did in all these other votes that we’re talking about, he’ll probably follow the liberal party line, but we hope he votes no,” said Norm Shinkle, the 8th District Republican Committee Chair.

Senator Gary Peters responded to the protest today in a statement, saying in part:

“I swore an oath to defend the Constitution as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and when I became U.S. Senator — and I will fulfill my constitutional responsibility in the Senate. Abuse of office and obstruction of Congress are very serious charges that deserve solemn consideration. We must have a fair and transparent process, and I will thoroughly evaluate the facts that are presented to the Senate.”

The protesters today also mentioned they’re holding a nationwide push with television and digital ads worth $10 million, with the goal of standing against Democrats who campaigned on reaching across the aisle to work with President Trump, but are failing to do so.