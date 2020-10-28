Voting officials: Too late to mail-in absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Both Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum are reminding voters that it is now too late to mail-in their absentee ballots and that they should be returned to their local clerk as soon as possible.

Byrum added that the record number of absentee voters is causing the mail to be delayed, so personal delivery is the recommended route.

The Michigan Supreme Court struck down an extension to the absentee ballot deadline so now all absentee ballots must be received by the time the polls close in order to be counted.

If voters have already mailed in their ballots, and want to know if it has been received, visit michigan.gov/vote.