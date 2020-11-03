Voting Polls on Election Day

countdown
LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Today is Election Day and polling locations across the county have been preparing for weeks.

For the first time ever- the Lansing City Clerks office opened more than 30,000 absentee ballots a day in advance, to prepare the ballot counter.

This morning City Clerk Chris Swope said he and his team are expecting a big turnout, “We have already received tons of absentee ballots and are expecting thousands to show up to the polls.”

By 7 AM this morning, more than 30 poll workers had shown up to help with the final preparation before opening doors to voters in the Lansing area.

Elvin Caldwell, a Precinct Chief said it’s all about voting, “We want everyone to come out and know it’s a safe environment and today is all about using your voice and voting.”

The polls will be open from 7 AM to 8 PM today, and if you have not registered, you still can. The Michigan Voter Information Center has all the information you need to find the first step, for casting your ballot.

