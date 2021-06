Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about voting rights, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)– U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s Detroit, Michigan trip on Monday, June 28, 2021 will be cancelled.

According to tweet from Government Reporter Mark Cavitt, who works for The Oakland Press, The White House is working to reschedule the visit for a later date.

UPDATE: Vice President Kamala Harris will not be visiting Detroit tomorrow.



White House is “working to reschedule the visit for a later date.”



Harris was set to visit Michigan as part of her “We Can Do This” national tour encouraging Americans to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/THOfodsk24 — Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) June 27, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris was originally scheduled to visit Michigan to promote COVID-19 vaccines as part of her “We Can Do This” national tour.