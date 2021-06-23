VP Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News has learned Vice-President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Detroit next week as part of a new tour to emphasize the importance of vaccines and education regarding vaccine use.

We expect the vice president to travel to Michigan on Monday. This will be her first visit to the state, since election day.

The white house says, they’re still trying to hit their vaccination goal of at least 70% of Americans across the country by July 4th and VP Harris will try to use this new tour to achieve it.

As we learn more about her upcoming trip — 6 News will keep you updated.