EAGLE PASS, Texas – Congressman Tim Walberg visited the Mexico-United States border on Monday.

“Today, I was in Eagle Pass, Texas to meet with border personnel and see firsthand the ongoing humanitarian and national security crisis to meet border security personnel,” Walberg said in a press release.

Walberg joined a congressional delegation led by Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales that included briefings from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, a stop at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, a tour of the migrant process center and roundtables with law enforcement.

During his speaking time, Walberg criticized President Biden, saying that “lax border policies” have led to a “full-blown crisis” at the Mexico border. Walberg also voiced support for the completion of former President Donald Trump’s border wall project.

“The chaos at the southern border is undeniable and exponentially worse than my previous trips I have taken there. After talking with officials on the ground, there is no doubt that President Biden’s lax border policies have caused a full-blown crisis that continues to spiral out of control. We must stand with our border patrol officers, finish building the wall, and secure the border now,” Walberg said.