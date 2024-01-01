LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Congressman Tim Walberg’s speech on Oct. 8 in Uganda is continuing to receive pushback – and he is standing firm with his statement.

In a statement to 6 News, Mike Rorke, spokesperson for Walberg, says the Congressman never mentioned a widely condemned Ugandan law that criminalizes homosexuality.

“Despite inaccurate reports circulating, the transcript clearly shows that Congressman Walberg never endorsed any legislation or law while in Uganda. He did call out the World Bank for repeatedly holding Uganda, a Christian nation, to a different standard than much of the rest of the world. There is an undeniable double standard where other nations, like Afghanistan, receive uncriticized support from the World Bank. Global organizations, like the World Bank, should adhere to their mission and fiduciary duty to help bring economic prosperity to developing countries. They should not be in the business of pushing social policies, especially in an uneven fashion. This is just one example of a growing trend of global organizations abandoning their duties and missions to pursue a political agenda and Congressman Walberg will continue to speak against this trend, even when it comes with gross mischaracterizations and inaccuracies.” Statement from the office of Congressman Tim Walberg (R-Tipton)

Rep. Tim Walberg

Video from Walberg’s Oct. 8 speech to the National Prayer Breakfast in Entebbe, Uganda, shows the Congressman from Tipton, Mich. Calling international pressure from the World Bank, the World Health Organization, the United Nations and even the U.S., as worthless.

“The worthless, for instance, is the thought of the World Bank. Or the World Health Organization or the United Nations, or, sadly, some in our administration in America who say you are wrong for standing for values that God created,” Walberg said during the speech in Uganda. “For saying they are male and female and God created them. That’s science folk. I’ve been told all throughout COVID and everything else follow the science, but when they come to understanding that there’s male and female and God created it, that’s science. And to lie to our children, to groom our children, to think that they can determine whatever they want.”

He later urges the assembled crowd – which included elected officials from Uganda’s Parliament as well as President Yoweri Museveni – to “stand firm” against international pressures. He builds this admonishment to reject the international pressure based on Jeremiah:

Therefore thus saith the LORD, If thou return, then will I bring thee again, and thou shalt stand before me: and if thou take forth the precious from the vile, thou shalt be as my mouth: let them return unto thee; but return not thou unto them. Jeremiah 15:19 KJV

Here’s what Walberg said:

“Regardless of what they think, move on. Jeremiah says. Then I will make you to this people, Jeremiah, a fortified wall of bronze. And though they fight against you, they will not prevail over you. For I am with you to save you and deliver you. Whose side do we want to be on? God’s side. Not the World Bank, not the United States of America necessarily. Not the UN. God’s side, I think as we go on here, it says so I will deliver you from the hand of the wicked and I will redeem you from the grasp of the violent. Who’s gonna do that? God is going to do that. Your esteemed President, his excellently President Museveni, he needs a nation that stands with him and says, though the rest of the world is pushing back on you. Though there are other major countries that are trying to get into you and ultimately change you. Stand firm. Stand firm. And he knows that he has a parliament, and he has people and he has a clergy and he has members of the civil society and he has members around the world. Even congressmen like me, who will say we stand with you. Now this will probably get back to the national media in the United States. And I expect some pushback. But I’m not going to give in to them.” Congressman Tim Walberg in speech delivered Oct. 8 to the Uganda National Prayer Breakfast

Jonathan Larsen is the managing editor of The Young Turks and produced the original reporting on Walberg’s speech in Uganda. He tells 6 News he offered Walberg’s office the opportunity to respond to questions about the speech on Dec. 19. His story was published the following day.

“And they ignored us,” he says.

“So, it’s a little disingenuous for them to say they’re calling out the World Bank for being — for having a double standard,” Larsen says.

He points out that the World Bank, as well as the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and the Biden Administration, have all condemned Uganda’s new Anti-Homosexuality Act, which can land a person who has sex with another person of the same gender in prison for life, or facing the death penalty if they have an infectious disease like HIV.

“It’s a little disingenuous to say, ‘I didn’t say the Anti-Homosexuality Act, I was just urging them to resist pressure,” he tells 6 News.

After receiving the statement from Walberg’s spokesperson, 6 News sent a list of additional questions to him on the Congressman’s perspective on the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

If Congressman Walberg was not encouraging Uganda to stand firm on the Anti-Homosexuality Act, what was he encouraging the leaders to stand firm against?

Does the Congressman support the Anti-Homosexuality Act as passed and signed into law? Why or why not?

Does the Congressman support imprisoning people for “homosexual acts” as the law dictates — in instances of homosexual acts carried out it calls for up to life imprisonment? Why or why not?

Does the Congressman support the death penalty in the Anti-Homosexuality Act? Why or why not?

Does the Congressman support the provisions of the law that prevent people from talking about homosexuality or “promoting” it? Why or why not?

Would the Congressman support the imprisonment of people for homosexuality in the United States? Why or why not?

In his speech, the Congressman says folks need not “necessarily” be on the side of the United States. What other issues can countries ignore U.S. diplomatic policy? Email from 6 News to Congressman Tim Walberg’s Communication Director Mike Rorke Dec. 29, 2023

In a response, Rorke did not answer any of the questions – but did acknowledge Walberg believes there are two biological sexes.

“We will not entertain hypotheticals stemming from a bill my boss did not talk about. If you’re interested in covering the history of specific Ugandan legislation, I’d have to refer you elsewhere. The statement sent to you earlier today appropriately addresses Congressman Walberg’s comments. You are welcome to use that statement from our office. The body Congressman Walberg actually serves in is currently considering over 8,000 bills, and that leaves plenty of policy to discuss without venturing into the realm of what-ifs and hypotheticals.” Email from Mike Rorke, Communications Director, Congressman Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) in response to 6 News questions about Walberg’s Uganda speech on Oct. 8

Larsen challenges this characterization.

“He says ‘I didn’t defend the law,’ which is true and in the sense that he didn’t name it. But he absolutely was understood by his audience. The Ugandan audience understood exactly what he was talking about,” Larsen says. “Other speakers were much more clear and transparent about the subject matter, and the reality is there’s nothing else you could logically have been talking about.”

Just before Walberg spoke, Member of Parliament Cecilia Ogwal spoke, specifically about LGBTQ people.

“There is a force from the bottom of hell attacking familyhood in our society, that is actually attacking the very core of God’s creation. God created whatever he created, and he said ‘Go ye and multiply,’” Ogwal said. “So, the moment you attack the very core of creation, you are attacking God. And that is this force which is called LGBTQ, the homosexuality forces. That is not just the mindset of developed countries against us, that is the force from Hell. And the Bible tells us we are not fighting human beings. We are not fighting flesh and blood. We are not fighting Europeans. We are not fighting Americans. We are fighting the forces of Hell.”

While Rorke, on behalf of Walberg, claims the Congressman was not commenting about the Anti-Homosexuality Act, Museveni himself, in a speech moments after Walberg finished, had a different understanding.

FILE – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni speaks during the 60th Independence Anniversary Celebrations, in Kololo, Uganda, Sunday Oct. 9, 2022. President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has refused to sign into law a controversial new bill against homosexuality that prescribes the death penalty in some cases, requesting that it should be amended. Museveni’s decision was announced late Thursday, April 20, 2023 after a meeting of lawmakers in his ruling party, almost all of whom support the bill approved by lawmakers last month. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

“I want to thank the Congressman from Michigan because you have seen that we have got the Western people you see here are not the only ones, there are others also, the ones who come to tell you about homosexuals, about…abortion, you now know that there are other Americans, other Western people, who think like us,” Museveni said. “So, I want to thank them for what they contributed.”

Provided the quote, Rorke did not respond to 6 News inquiries about it.

Trip to Uganda partially paid for by foundation

Part of Walberg’s trip to Uganda was funded by The Fellowship Foundation. It’s an organization of Christians involved in influencing government activity and actions. It has sponsored the U.S. National Prayer Breakfast since 1953. But the group’s roots run deep, Larsen says. He’s been following the group for years.

The group began as a wall against The New Deal – passed under the administration of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“It started as essentially a reaction against the New Deal. It’s it’s that old. Christian business people who were not happy with the New Deal and wanted to organize and push a view of Christianity that supported anti-New Deal provisions and measures,” he says.

The organization has been the subject of books — “The Family – the Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power,” and “C Street – The Fundamentalist Threat to American Democracy,” both by Jeff Sharlet. The organization was also the subject of a Netflix series titled “The Family.”

Walberg is co-chair of the National Prayer Breakfast, and in his speech in Uganda, he openly discussed his meetings with other national politicians as Christians.

“For 81 years in the US House of Representatives, there has been a Thursday bipartisan congressional prayer breakfast. I had the privilege of sharing that last term,” said the Congressman. “Democrats, Republicans come together. And we follow the pattern of Acts 2:42. That says simply, they were continually voting themselves to the apostles, teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and prayer. So, we continue to meet. We break bread together. We share the good things of Jesus in our life. And as we walk with Him, we talk about those things.”

Why does it matter what Walberg said in a speech in an Eastern African nation?

Larsen says there are many reasons the words spoken matter to Americans. “There’s any number of possible answers, right? If you care about LGBTQ plus rights, then then you care for that reason. If you care what your member of Congress is doing, whether it’s overseas or at home, then you would care. Especially, I would think,” Larsen says. “If that member of Congress is actively encouraging another nation to go against not just UN and World Health Organization policy, but the foreign policy, the official foreign policy of the United States of America.”

But he also points out the foundation that funded part of his travel – the Fellowship Foundation known in popular parlance as “The Family,” has been tracked by scholars and other journalists as using developing nations as a legislative testing ground.

“These events in other countries have at times and in certain ways, served as sort of like testing grounds for like what? What can we make work here that can’t work in the US?” he says.

He uses the example of eliminating no-fault divorces.

“I’ve come across family allies in other countries who are very openly against no-fault divorce, right? They want to make it illegal for women to leave abusive marriages,” he says. “I mean are introducing and passing laws well. Fast forward not that many years and we now have people in the US government and the federal government who are anti, who are against no-fault divorce, who think that women trapped in abusive marriages should stay there until the abuser lets them out.”

That, he says, shows the influence of legislation pushed in other countries can come back to the U.S. The Texas GOP platform explicitly calls for the elimination of no-fault divorces.

“We urge the Legislature to rescind unilateral no-fault divorce laws, to support covenant marriage, and to pass legislation extending the period of time in which a divorce may occur to six months after the date of filing for divorce.”

Earlier this year, Louisianna lawmakers debated eliminating no-fault divorces. At the same time, Nebraska’s GOP has confirmed it believes no-fault divorces should be “limited to situations in which the couple has no children of the marriage.”

“Nothing happens in a vacuum, right? There is no district in Michigan that has borders that aren’t porous enough that these things will one day or another, one way or another, make their way here, here at home,” Larsen says. “And that’s that’s even if you don’t care about LGBTQ plus rights or you know what your member of Congress is doing.”

More pushback for Walberg

Walberg’s speech is not playing well with his colleagues in Congress or some of his constituents either.

On Friday, Rep. Dan Kildee, the Democrat from Flint, sent out a statement about the speech.

“It is extremely disappointing to see Congressman Walberg support laws that criminalize being gay. Uganda’s law, which allows LGBT people to be sentenced to death for who they are, is a gross violation of human rights. Furthermore, attempting to mask bigotry in Christianity is shameful and wrong,” Kildee said. “All forms of discrimination should be called out, including discrimination against LGBT people. All leaders, especially Members of Congress, should not use our offices to promote divisiveness and hate.”

Back home in Michigan, Sharon Pederson, executive director of the Jackson Pride Center, which is in Walberg’s Congressional District, said she’s heard conditions for LBGTQ people in Uganda are “dire.”

“To hear that Congressman Tim Wahlberg traveled to Uganda — not to support this community — but to support the government’s repressive, even newer, more repressive legislation toward the LGBT community was shocking to me, and clearly he does not represent the views of many of his constituents,” Pedersen said in an interview with 6 News.