Walk-in COVID-19 clinics offered in Shiawassee Co.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—Shiawassee County Health Department is offering various coronavirus clinics throughout this week.

The Shiawassee County Health Department will be at Venice Township Fire Hall on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The health department will offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 12:00-3 p.m.

The Shiawassee County Health Department will also offer vaccines on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Owosso Public Safety from 1:00-3:30 p.m. On Saturday, they will only offer a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The health department says these clinics are walk-in and are open to anyone 18-years-old and up.