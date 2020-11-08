‘Walls of Love’ aim to help those in need in Lansing and across the country

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A simple act of kindness can go a long way, especially now as many have struggled throughout the pandemic. That’s why one non-profit is working to help make sure people are cared for here in Lansing and across the country.

“This project was originally supposed to just be a one or two-time thing and the community they kind of just embraced it and loved it and it just kind of went from there,” said Holly Jackson, Founder of ‘Walls of Love’. Jackson knows firsthand how difficult it can be to ask for help in times of need.

“A long time ago I was homeless and I left a domestic violence situation and I was employed so when I went to go ask for help I wasn’t able to get it,” she said. “I remember just feeling awful. Like you’re embarrassed to already ask for help, but then to ask for it and not be able to get it.”

It eventually became her mission to help make sure no one had to feel that way for any reason.

That’s when ‘Walls of Love’ was founded, to help provide people with basic necessities. The non-profit is donation based and run completely by volunteers.

To celebrate its two-year anniversary on Saturday, 50 walls were put up around the country, including one here in Lansing. The wall is located outside of the Triple Goddess Bookstore off Michigan Ave.

“You know, I’ve got a big window out here I get to see how life really is out here on this avenue and sometimes at night when I’m here late it’s pretty rough for some people, and so yeah, anything can help,” the owner of the bookstore Alan Coe said.

In just two years, a total of 625 walls have been put up helping provide care packages for 150-thousand people in 14 states.

The care packages generally include things like soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, non-perishable food items. The non-profit also provides school supplies, clothing, flip flops, hats, mittens, and scarves.

Jackson said her team is always looking for new locations to put up a wall, and added requests have quadrupled since the pandemic.

“I think at this point in time if I had to guess there’s probably about 1,700 requests from different cities across the us. We try to do what we can. We are also looking for a second or maybe third place in Lansing where we can have permission to use the fencing and it’s outside and accessible 24 hours a day,” she said.

To donate, offer a space, or to learn more about ‘Walls of Love’ click here.