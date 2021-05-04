Walmart and Sam’s Club administer walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Walmart and Sam’s Club announced offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers and associates in over 5,100 pharmacy locations in the United States. The store chains stated this includes 115 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Michigan.

The vaccines can be administered by walk-in, and scheduled appointments. All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Michigan as the COVID-19 supply continues.

Walmart and Sam’s Club will offer appointments to associates in stores and clubs, they will provide two hours of PTO to get a vaccine, and allow their own employees to get vaccines during their shifts if they are being offered at their location.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.