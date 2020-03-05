Walmart outlines guidance in wake of Coronavirus

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Walmart has released guidelines on its approach to protecting its customers’ and employees’ health and wellbeing in regards to the spread of Coronavirus.

The company statement read that the guidelines are expected to be in place for at least the months of March and April. The retail giant will continue to provide updates as things develop.

Specifically, Walmart is providing guidelines on:

International travel – It is restricting all cross-border international travel to business-critical trips. This applies to all the markets in which we operate. Any such trip must be approved by the Executive Council member for your area or your in-country CEO for International. Walmart said it will make proper arrangements for associates on international travel to return home safely. If you’re currently traveling, work with your management and travel team to plan your return.

Domestic travel – In the U.S., the company will continue domestic travel related to essential operations, which includes store and club visits. However, it will restrict less essential travel related to conferences, trade shows and other events. Consult your leadership team if you have questions about a domestic travel decision. Outside of the U.S., each country president will establish or alter their domestic travel guidelines as appropriate.

Group meetings – In the U.S., Walmart is cancelling the Walmart U.S. Customer Conference (formerly Year Beginning Meeting) that was scheduled to be in Dallas next week. Walmart will host a virtual form of the meeting to share some key points. Within its offices, Walmart will continue to gather in groups for meetings (e.g. Town Hall meetings); however, the company does not want you to travel for them.

All associates should take preventive measures to stay healthy. As always, if you’re not feeling well, please don’t come to work. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

In the coming weeks and months, as the world learns more about this virus, Walmart will evaluate its response and keep you informed. More information for associates in the U.S. is available on OneWalmart. Associates in our international markets should visit Passport.