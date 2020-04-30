Walmart rewards Michigan associates with $2.97 million in cash bonuses

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday, March 14, 2020, it is limiting store hours to ensure they can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Walmart associates in Michigan will be receiving a bonus in their paychecks, totaling $2.97 million across the state.

In all, Walmart gave its associates $180 million in bonuses across the nation today.

When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its men and women serving on the front lines of these unprecedented times.

Walmart also announced today it reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide. The new hires provide work for almost a quarter-million people impacted by COVID-19, they did so in less than six weeks .

