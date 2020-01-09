Walmart to host free wellness events in all stores this Saturday

LANSING —

Walmart is kicking off the new year by offering free wellness services in Lansing to help customers get access to health services for little to no cost.

And since the flu season is among us, Walmart will be offering low-cost flu shots so people can get vaccinated. The CDC recommends people six months and older get a flu shot and it’s not too late to do so this Saturday at the event.

Some health services Walmart will be providing includes:

low cost flu shots

low cost immunizations

free health screenings (total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision)

giveaways

wellness demos

The event will take place Saturday Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Lansing Walmart Stores.