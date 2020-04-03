Walmart to limit number of customers in stores starting April 4

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning Sat. April 4, all Walmart stores will begin monitoring the number of people allowed inside the store.

Customers will be admitted one by one at a single entrance, typically on the grocery side at Supercenters.

Associates will allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space, which is about 20 percent of a store’s usual capacity.

Once that capacity has been reached, customers will be asked to stand in queue lines outside of the store at a social distance of six feet apart.

Many stores have already marked the sidewalks with signage. As one customer exits the store, associates will allow one more customer inside.

All aisles will be marked as one-way thoroughfares to limit contact between customers. Some stores may also begin selling only essential items