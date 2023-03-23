LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Warrants have been issued for 12 people allegedly responsible for more than 20 break-ins at marijuana dispensaries across Michigan.

The Michigan Department of the Attorney General alleges that the group is involved in a series of break-ins at marijuana dispensaries that occurred in May 2022.

Many of the suspects were identified by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department after allegedly attempting to break a safe stolen from a dispensary by throwing it off the rooftop of a home.

The ensuing investigation revealed that 20 dispensaries had related break-ins during that time period.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that most of the warrants include charges of safe breaking, criminal enterprise, and breaking and entering a building with intent. Each charge is a felony, with safe breaking carrying a potential life sentence.

Current federal law force marijuana dispensaries to hold their finances in cash only. Nessel argues that this makes them popular targets for criminals.

“This is an unfortunate example of why Congress must pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Without access to traditional banking the cannabis industry is left as a ripe target for criminals. Any legal business should have fair access to our banking institutions for the security of their own business and employees as well as public safety.”