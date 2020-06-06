Washington, D.C., expects city’s largest protest since George Floyd’s death

Protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death are stretching into their second weekend, with Washington, D.C., on Saturday expecting to see the city’s largest demonstration since he was killed on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

The city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, had a message painted on a city street Friday morning: Black Lives Matter.

Floyd will be honored in a memorial service on Saturday in North Carolina, where he was born.

Demonstrators gather on 16th St. near Lafayette Park and the White House during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 5, 2020 in Washington, D.C. TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES

Tens of thousands expected to demonstrate Saturday in D.C.

Authorities in the nation’s capital are expecting Saturday to be the largest demonstration against police brutality in the city since Floyd’s death. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters Friday that local officials were projecting between 100,000 and 200,000 protesters.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham wouldn’t commit to a number but predicted it would be smaller than the 1 million people who attended the Women’s March in 2017.

It comes as authorities have sought to reduce tensions by having National Guard troops not carry weapons.