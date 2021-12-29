AG Nessel pushing U.S. Senate to protect pregnant women, families

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general calling on the Senate to pass the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA).

The PWFA secures the rights of pregnant individuals to be provided accommodations at work without fear of being pushed out of their jobs.

A letter from the coalition details the “she-cession” that has come from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Strengthening these protections for pregnant workers is long overdue. The PWFA would make it clear

that pregnant workers are entitled to reasonable accommodations without having to prove that another

employee in a similar situation has also received accommodations,” said the letter.

Nessel believes that pregnant workers are too often given the ultimatum of picking between paying their bills or a safe pregnancy,

This legislation provides proper protections for pregnant workers who all too often face choosing between paying bills and ensuring a safe pregnancy. I join my colleagues in urging the U.S. Senate to pass the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. We must not stand for discrimination related to bringing a child into this world.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

Despite the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) being in place, pregnant workers are not fully protected under the law.

ADA accommodations are only for individuals living with disabilities, including pregnancy-related disabilities.

Accommodations include, but are not limited to, sitting instead of standing, taking more regular breaks, and temporarily avoiding certain activities, like heavy lifting.

The coalition is led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and has support from Nessel, and attorneys general from California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.