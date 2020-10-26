countdown
Amy Coney Barrett to be the newest Supreme Court Justice

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — The Republican-led Senate is expected to confirm Barrett to the high court in a vote tonight.

That caps off a 30-day sprint to place her on the court before Election Day over Democratic Party Objections.

It would solidify a 6-3 Conservative Majority on the Supreme Court.

Many of the Republicans who are expected to approve Coney-Barrett had said in the past they would not vote on Supreme Court Justices this close to an election.

Democrats believe the move will have a lasting impact on the nation’s health care and rights for individuals.

