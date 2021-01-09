Biden calls Trump ‘unfit’ but doesn’t endorse impeachment

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden says President Donald Trump isn’t “fit for the job,” but he repeatedly refused to endorse growing Democratic calls that he is impeached for a second time.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to members of her chamber that lawmakers could move as early as next week to impeach Trump for inciting a violent mob that overran the U.S. Capitol if the president didn’t “immediately” resign.

Biden said that if there were six months remaining in Trump’s term, “we should be doing whatever it took” to force him from office. But Biden says he’s now focused on taking office himself.

