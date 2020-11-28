Biden transition team dismisses Trump fraud claims as “desperate”

Combination picture of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about the early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, U.S. November 4, 2020. Pictures taken November 4. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Carlos Barria)

REHOBOTH, Delaware (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden has spent the last few days at his beach home with his family and has no public events on Saturday.

His team is dismissing Presidentb Trump’s rejected lawsuit as “deperate and embarassingly meritless” while also disputing his latest claims of election fraud.

A transition official tells CBS News quote “President-elect Biden won 306 electoral votes, states continue to certify those results, and the electoral college will soon meet to ratify that outcome. Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20, 2021, and shortly thereafter he’ll enter the White House as the duly-elected President of the United States.”



The President-elect is also gearing up to nominate more people to serve in key posts within his administration.



This week he announced his national security team.



Next week, he’ll roll out his economic team although the transition would not specify which positions the President-elect intends to fill.