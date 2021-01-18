UPDATE: Lockdown at U.S. Capitol lifted

U.S. military units march in front of the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Washington, as they rehearse for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, which will be held at the Capitol on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

UPDATE 11:06 A.M.

WASHINGTON (WLNS) –The lockdown issued Monday morning at the U.S. Capitol has been lifted.

The U.S. Secret Service said public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished.

The Associated Press reports that area was a homeless encampment.

Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown.

There is no threat to the public, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The U.S. Capitol Police said an investigation is currently ongoing.

“In an abundance of caution following an external security threat under the bridge on the I-295 at First and F Streets SE, Acting Chief Pittman ordered a shutdown of the Capitol Complex. There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus. Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. As more information becomes available, this message will be updated.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) — The U.S. Capitol is on Lockdown.

Officials say evacuation at the inaugural rehearsal was due to a fire several blocks away and not believed to be a threat, according to the Associated Press.

The lockdown comes just two days before President-Elect Biden is scheduled to be sworn in on Inauguration Day.

The 2021 Inauguration is set to have the most heightened amount of security of any Presidential Inauguration ever.

This is a developing story and will be updated.