Can Trump be convicted after he’s out of office? MSU Expert says yes.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Jan. 13, the United States House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump for the second time of his presidency.

With just a week left in his term and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell in no hurry to act, many wondered if Senate lawmakers would convict trump after he was out of office, and more importantly, could they.

The short answer is yes.

“Impeachment, historically, also is not just about removal,” said Brian Kalt, a law professor at Michigan State University and the Harold Norris Faculty Scholar. “Removal is important but it’s also about accountability, deterrence. The idea that you can do whatever you want if it’s late enough in the term, you can be impeached if you do bad stuff early on and you can be removed and disqualified if you do bad stuff early on but you have total impunity if you do horrible stuff at the end of the term, that would not have made sense to the framers.”

Kalt literally wrote the book on this subject. Numerous books, actually.

“I wrote an 124 page article about this, looking at all the evidence I could find back in 2001, specifically because I wanted to think about it when it wasn’t about a particular case, when I wouldn’t be biased in favor or against whoever the president happened to be,” Kalt said.

Kalt and a group of 150-plus legal scholars from both sides of the aisle wrote an open letter last week arguing that trump very much could be convicted once he’s out of office.

“We are a diverse group, all sides politically and methodologically and we weren’t saying anything about the specific question of whether Donald Trump should be convicted or not we were only talking about the narrow legal question of whether impeachment can be tried, after the person has left the office,” Kalt said.

Kalt said there seems to be a sense that convicting or impeaching someone once they’re out of office is pointless. He said that can be the case, but not always. Specifically, Trump’s case.

“The fact of the matter is he’s talking about running for president in 2024, so it’s extremely relevant whether he should be allowed to or not. If two-thirds of the Senate doesn’t seem fit to convict him, then no problem he can run again any time,” Kalt said.

If you think you’ve been noticing more impeachment talk now than ever, you’re not wrong.

There were only two impeachments in the first 41 presidencies. Since then, there have been three impeachments in the last four presidencies.

That’s something Kalt chalks up to political divide. Kalt said it’s easier to get a majority of people to vote for impeachment in the House of Representatives because no one swings from side to side, but that same thing makes it almost impossible to get two-thirds to convict in the Senate.