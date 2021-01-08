Capitol Police says officer dies after riots

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Capitol Police are reporting that Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday night due to injuries sustained while on-duty during the Wednesday riots at the Capitol.
The report said Sicknick was responding to the riots at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters.
Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was tallying the Electoral College votes to confirm Democrat Joe Biden won the election.
After he was injured, Sicknick returned to his division office and collapsed.
He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol Police and federal investigators.