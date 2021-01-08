Capitol Police says officer dies after riots

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Police officers in riot gear line up as protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Capitol Police are reporting that Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday night due to injuries sustained while on-duty during the Wednesday riots at the Capitol.

The report said Sicknick was responding to the riots at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was tallying the Electoral College votes to confirm Democrat Joe Biden won the election.

After he was injured, Sicknick returned to his division office and collapsed.

He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol Police and federal investigators.