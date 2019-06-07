Crowds gather at D-Day Memorial in Virginia to mark 75th anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) – President Trump and many members of Congress marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in France.

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Virginia to commemorate the heroism of the American soldiers who fought their way ashore on June 6, 1944.

Crowds gathered at the D-Day memorial in Virginia to commemorate the 75th anniversary.

Senator Tim Kaine said it’s important to recognize those who sacrificed their lives, including the “Bedford Boys”, 19 men from the same small town of Bedford, Virginia who lost their lives on D-Day to protect others.

“Even people living in death camps or living in occupied territory under suppression of the Nazi’s, they might not have been liberated for another year but when that invasion began and they heard about it on clandestine radio it gave them hope,” said Sen. Kaine.

At the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., people celebrated survivors and laid wreaths for their fallen comrades. Supporters said it’s a reminder of the greatest generation and their significant contributions.

“But I think all of you gathered here know the true memorial to the Bedford Boys and all the courageous Americans who charged the beaches of France 75 years ago today, is our freedom — the freedom they fought and sacrificed so much to defend,” said Vice President Pence.

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day people from all walks of life honor the allied forces and remember the liberties for which they fought.