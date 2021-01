WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) — The DC Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the people who committed crimes storming into the Capitol Wednesday.

The full images can be viewed in this PDF document here.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of any of these incidents should take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.