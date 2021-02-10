Documents: Rioters wanted to kill VP Pence, Speaker Pelosi

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Newly unsealed court documents show rioters at the US Capitol said they would have killed Vice President Mike Pence and that they were looking for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to shoot her.

That was among the new evidence revealed by House impeachment managers in the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump.

House managers tried to persuade senators that Trump incited the attack on the Capitol on January 6 as Congress convened to certify the Electoral College results.

“(Trump) repeatedly over months told them to fight for a specific purpose,” said one of the House managers, Rep. Eric Swalwell. “When they were primed and angry and ready to fight, he escalated and channeled their rage with a call to arms. Show up on January 6th.”

Another manager, Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse, said it worked and pointed to statements from Trump’s supporters after the riot.

“‘President Trump is calling us to fight. This isn’t a joke,'” Neguse quoted supporters. “Another one: ‘I thought I was following my president. I thought I was following what we were called to do.'”

Impeachment managers also revealed new video and audio, and lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin refuted claims that Trump’s words are protected by the First Amendment.

“It’s more like a case where the town fire chief, who is paid to put out fire, sends a mob — not to yell ‘Fire!’ in a crowded theater — but to actually set the theater on fire,” Raskin said.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana isn’t ruling out the possibility of voting to convict Trump.

“Pursuant to my oath I am going to listen impartially to the evidence,” Cassidy said.

Only the House impeachment managers delivered their case on Wednesday. They will continue on Thursday before Trump’s lawyers get their 16 hours to make their case.