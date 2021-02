WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — Former President Donald Trump has been acquitted by the United States Senate in his second impeachment trial.

The Senate voted 57-43 in favor of convicting Trump but two-thirds of the vote is needed to convict.

News first started to trickle out today that the Senate would likely hold a vote and that Trump would be acquitted.

Earlier today the Senate voted to bring in trial witnesses, but then agreed to a deal to move forward with the vote.