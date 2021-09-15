Gen. Milley defends calls with China during Trump presidency

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In the new book “Peril,” Watergate journalist Bob Woodward and co-author Robert Costa claim the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff circumvented former President Trump and his authority because he was worried about Trump’s stability.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley is defending his past calls to Chinese officials as “keeping with his duties and responsibilities… to maintain strategic stability.”

“Frequent communication with two countries like China and Russia is not atypical at all,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

The book “Peril” claims Milley made calls to China in October and January, reassuring his counterparts that then-President Trump would not launch a surprise military attack.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) said Milley should resign or be fired.

“If it’s true, it means he broke the chain of command, it means he communicated with an opponent of the United States without civilian authorization — the authorization of his commander in chief,” said Hawley.

The book also claims Milley worried about Trump’s mental decline and asked U.S. military officials to contact him before launching nuclear attacks.

Former President Trump said if the story is true, he assumed Milley would be fired for treason.

“I have great confidence in General Milley,” President Joe Biden said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said understanding the calls requires context.

“The outgoing president of the United States, during this period of time, fomented unrest leading to an insurrection and attack on our nation’s capital,” said Psaki.

Psaki said Trump’s cabinet was also concerned and were “questioning the former president’s stability, his behavior and his suitability to see the national security of the United States.”

PSAKI SAID TRUMP’S CABINET WAS ALSO CONCERNED.

Hawley said Milley needs to explain himself before Congress as soon as possible.