Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — CBS News has learned 32 house lawmakers sent a letter to house leaders saying they are targets and asked to use their office allowances to pay for aditional personal security while they are in their home districts.

The letter comes as the federal riot investigation hits a new milestone with more than 400 open case files.

THe letter was signed by 31 House Democrats on one House Republican, Michigan Rep. Fred Upton.