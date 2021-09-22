House Democrats push abortion rights bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats are teeing up a vote on a sweeping abortion bill. The push comes as Democrats try to combat a wave of state laws looking to restrict abortion access as early as six weeks.

This is the latest effort from Democrats in Washington eager to combat what they call an assault on women’s reproductive rights.

House Democrats are hoping to pass their plan as early as this Friday.

“Women’s lives are at risk,” said Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas. “Women’s freedom to choose what to do with their bodies is hanging on by a thread.”

House Democrats are moving full steam ahead with the bill to protect and expand access to abortions in all 50 states.

Garcia says the bill is necessary to help women in states like Texas, which recently banned all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

“This is outrageous. It must be stopped,” she said.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., says Congress needs to step in because the Supreme Court failed to strike down the Texas law.

“Most people don’t even know if they’re pregnant at six weeks,” Maloney. “The court has shown that we cannot depend on it to protect our rights.”

While the plan is expected to pass the House, Democrats do not have nearly enough Republican support in the Senate.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., says the American people stand with the GOP.

“The most anti-life legislation ever to be considered in the United States Congress,” Thune said. “A strong majority of Americans support at least some restrictions on abortion.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., says he welcomes a debate on the Senate floor.

“I think that Roe versus Wade was wrongly decided, I think the federal government should not be in the business of mandating abortion on demand across the country,” Hawley said.

The Biden administration endorsed the Democratic proposal this week and already launched a lawsuit to fight the abortion ban in Texas.

While a vote is scheduled in the House, Democrats have not yet scheduled a vote in the Senate.