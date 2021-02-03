House Republicans vote to retain Rep. Liz Cheney as No. 3 leader

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House Republicans voted overwhelmingly Wednesday evening to keep Liz Cheney, R-Wy, as their No. 3 leader.

The secret 145-61 vote came after some far-right Republicans pushed for her removal after she was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection following the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

“I won’t apologize for the vote,” Cheney told her colleagues in the closed-door session, according to a person familiar with the session who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

During a break in that closed-door session, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters he’d defended Cheney inside.

“People can have differences of opinion. That’s what you can have a discussion about. Liz has a right to vote her conscience,” said McCarthy, who’d previously given no clear signal about whether he’d support his lieutenant.

Cheney is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and a fixture of the party establishment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report