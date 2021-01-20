INFOGRAPHIC: What makes this Inauguration Day different from the others

Final preparations are made ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s Inauguration is set to be unlike no other in presidential history.

That’s due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and increased security measures taken to prevent future attacks after the insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

This year, President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn in with fewer than the typical 250,000+ attendees. His inauguration also brings intense security measures, with nearly 250,000 National Guard members.

Furthermore, President Donald Trump will not be attending his successor’s inauguration, making him the first president to not attend his successor’s in 152 years.

