Interior Department reduces enforcement of bird protection law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The Department of Interior has finalized changes to how the Migratory Bird Treaty Act is enforced.

Conservationists warn those changes could lead to the deaths of billions of birds in the United States.

The act dates back to 1918 and is designed to create penalties for companies whose actions lead to bird deaths. Supporters say it creates an incentive for those companies to improve their practices and become more ecologically friendly.

However, opponents of the act say it has been misused for decades to punish American companies. Under the new rule, accidentally killing birds would not result in enforcement. Companies will not face penalties unless they actually intend to kill or injure birds.